A school girl was grievously injured after being hit by a dumper truck at Baihata Chariala in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district.

Sources said the minor girl, who’s identity is yet to be ascertained, was hit by a speeding dumper truck while she was on her way home from school.

Following the incident, the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, angry locals thrashed the driver of the dumper and informed the police about the incident.