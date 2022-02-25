Assam School Teacher Suspended For Sexually Abusing Student

A private school teacher has been suspected after he allegedly sexually abused a minor student in Assam’s Pathsala.

As per reports, an audio clip of the teacher’s conversation with the student went viral on social media where the victim questioned the accused.

In the clip, the accused, identified as Midul Choudhary, asked the student why she filed a complaint against. He also tried to cover up his faults saying that he had no ulterior motive.

The victim lashed out at Choudhary in the classroom for sexually harassing her. She also filed a complaint against him.

Later, the school authorities suspended the teacher.