Security Cover, Govt Accommodation of Former Assam CMs Revoked

In a major decision taken by the Assam government, it has announced to officially cancel the accommodation facility and full security coverage offered to former chief ministers of the state prospectively.

However, the living former chief ministers of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and Prafulla Kumar Mahanta will continue to avail the facilities. The new system will start with Himanta Biswa Sarma, the incumbent chief minister.

The government has made the announcement in pursuance of the decision taken by the Cabinet in its meeting held on January 1, 2022. It is not clear, however, what the government meant by “full security".

It was decided at that Cabinet meeting that no former chief minister would be allotted government accommodation or security coverage equal to the incumbent chief minister anymore.

Earlier, the Assam cabinet had decided that Chief Minister's carcade to be limited to six cars within Guwahati Metropolitan Area and 12 in other districts, excluding Escort and Pilot.