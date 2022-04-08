Assam: Seven Bolero Pickups Stolen From Tezpur Dealership

A group of dacoits have allegedly looted a car dealer shop in Assam’s Tezpur on Thursday night.

As many as seven ‘Bolero’ pickup vans were stolen from Mahendra car dealership in Dekargaon area.

According to sources, a gang of 15 dacoits committed the robbery after handcuffing two security guards at the dealership.

Meanwhile, police have recovered one of the stolen pickup vans from near Sulung market.

Search operation to trace the remaining vans as well as the culprits is currently underway.

More details awaited.

