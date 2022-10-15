Assam: Several Families Rendered Homeless After Brahmaputra Wipes Homes, Lands

Several families were forced to abandon their homes in search of safer places after the Brahmaputra river created havoc in Assam's Morigaon district thus wiping out homes thousands of acres of agricultural land.

"There is very bad situation in our Murkata village. The Brahmaputra river swallowed our home and land. Where we will go, what we will eat, we don't know. There are around 100 families living in the area and most of the families have been affected in this river erosion," Prastuti Mandal, a villager said.

Prastuti Mandal and her family were residing at Murkata village under the Mayang revenue circle in Assam's Morigaon district for the last several decades, but they are now homeless, because their home, land got wiped away in Brahmaputra.

Not only Prastuti Mandal, there are many other families who are now preparing to move to safer places, after they lost everything in the river erosion.

"There are around 80 families who have been affected by this river erosion. We don't know where we will go," Samir Ranjan Mandal, another villager said.

Recently, the mighty Brahmaputra river swallowed a Durga temple and the building of the water supply scheme is now under threat.

Looking at the current situation, many villagers are now leaving their houses and preparing to move to other places with their belongings.

According to the Assam government, the state has so far lost about 4.27 lakh hectares of land to the soil erosion of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries.

This year the flood and landslides have claimed 192 lives in the state, so far.

