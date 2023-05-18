Assam: Sherman Ali Abuses His Own PSO In Public, Video Goes Viral

Baghbor MLA in Assam, Sherman Ali Ahmed, who is known as a controversial figure has again come under the spotlight with his latest incident of abusing his own personnel security officer (PSO), a video of which went viral on social media.
The video of the incident went viral on Wednesday where Sherman Ali can be seen abusing a security personnel from his own PSO cover. The Baghbor MLA can be heard using explicit and indecent language while abusing the official.
Sherman Ali hurled abuses at the personnel for allegedly not carrying out his duties properly and not following direct orders.
According to reports, the former Congress leader Sherman Ali lost his temper after the president of Baghmara Mandal Congress under the Barpeta district demanded payments to be made for the work done by Congress workers in the last assembly elections.
It may be noted that in the last assembly elections, Jinnah Rezzakul Alam, the president of the Mandal Congress of Baghmara had said that around Rs 2 lakhs were spent during the elections.
Following the inauguration of the panchayat hall at Baghmara Char on the southern banks of the Barpeta district yesterday by Sherman Ali, the situation turned tense. The Mandal Congress president asked for the amount to be paid to him for expenses incurred during the polls two years ago.
However, Sherman Ali instead ordered his security personnel to shoot the leader, with the entire incident caught on camera. Thereafter, as the security personnel did not follow his order, Sherman Ali started abusing him in a fit of rage.
The indecent language used by the former Congress MLA left a section of the people gathered there enraged. They said that the public outburst was in a bad taste and the rude behavior and indecent language was unwarranted.