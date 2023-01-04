Assam Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Raped By Minor Boy In Naharkatia

In a heinous incident, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The incident was reported from Jaypur at Naharkatia.

The accused minor boy was arrested by local police soon after the incident.

According to information, the victim girl was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for medical attention.

Meanwhile, angry locals have demanded strict action against the accused minor boy.

Last month, a minor was raped by a 80-years-old man in Guwahati city.

According to sources, the incident took place in Datalpara where the 3-year-old girl was lured by the elderly man on the pretext of offering her chips and raped her.

Later, the victim’s father revealed that the accused used to visit their home often.