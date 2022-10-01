Assam: Smuggled Cattle Seized from Passenger Bus at Missa

A passenger bus filled with at least 35 smuggled cattle was seized by the police at Missa in Assam’s Nagaon district.

Acting on specific inputs, the police launched frisking operations at Missa on Friday night.

According to police reports, a night super bus which was coming from Eastern Assam side and moving towards Meghalaya was intercepted early on Saturday morning.

Sensing danger, the driver and conductor fled from the bus. However, the police rescued the cattle.

The bus bears registration number AS01DC4442.

It may be mentioned that smugglers are introducing new tactics for transporting cattle from one place to another.

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case and an investigation is underway.