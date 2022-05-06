Assam: Smuggled Cattle Seized in Sonitpur, 1 Arrested

In an operation launched by the Chariduar Police, a truck carrying smuggled cattle was seized in Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam on Friday.

According to the police, the truck carrying 26 cows was intercepted at Balipara and the driver of the truck was detained after he could not produce any documents during the preliminary investigation.

The arrested driver has been identified as Prabin Das, a resident of Telengonia.

Upon further interrogating Das, it was found that the smuggled cattle were being transported from Ghilamora in Lakhimpur district to Nagaon via Tezpur.

The police said, “We intercepted a truck at Balipara and seized 26 cows from it. The truck driver has been arrested. He has been identified as Prabin Das. The cows were transported from Ghilamora to Nagaon.”

The seized truck bears registration number AS 04 BC 0220.

Further investigation is underway into the case.

