Assam

Assam: Smuggled gutka seized in Guwahati

Around 2,200 packets of gutka have been seized in the search operations.
Assam: Smuggled gutka seized in Guwahati

Gutka seized in Guwahati railway station

User
Pratidin Time

As part of search operations conducted by the department of income tax in Assam, huge quantity of gutka was seized from the Guwahati railway station on Friday.

Around 2,200 huge packets of gutka have been seized from a train compartment in the search operations.

The seized gutka packets contain varieties of chewing tobacco including rajnigandha, shikhar, bimal and jarda.

As per sources, the seized tobacco was illegally transported from Delhi to Guwahati.

The gutka was being smuggled without paying tax.

However, the person who is behind the illegal gutka smuggling has not been identified yet.

Assam
gutka
Guwahati Railway station
Income Tax Department

Related Stories

No stories found.