Assam: Smuggled gutka seized in Guwahati

As part of search operations conducted by the department of income tax in Assam, huge quantity of gutka was seized from the Guwahati railway station on Friday.

Around 2,200 huge packets of gutka have been seized from a train compartment in the search operations.

The seized gutka packets contain varieties of chewing tobacco including rajnigandha, shikhar, bimal and jarda.

As per sources, the seized tobacco was illegally transported from Delhi to Guwahati.

The gutka was being smuggled without paying tax.

However, the person who is behind the illegal gutka smuggling has not been identified yet.