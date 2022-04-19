Assam: Soaring Prices of Fuel, Essential Commodities Affect Public

People cutting across all sections have been adversely affected by the high rate of inflation. With fuel prices skyrocketing to over Rs 100 per litre of petrol in Assam, prices of all essential commodities are bound to increase in the near future.

While politicians and candidates of various political parties can be seen busy campaigning for the much awaited elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on April 22, none seems to be interested in addressing this pressing problem at the moment.

While a litre of petrol costs Rs 105, a litre of diesel is Rs 91 in Guwahati at present.

“It is high time the Indian government does something to control the prices of fuel as it also affects the prices of all essential commodities, most of which are imported from other states of the country. It is difficult to drive our own vehicles with petrol costing Rs 105 per litre,” said Mahendra Deka, a professional who resides in Rukmini Nagar area in the city.

“With fuel prices raising uncontrollably I now prefer commuting by public transport, through it is time consuming. I drive my car only once or twice a week,” said Rajiv Gogoi, a young professional residing in Lachit Nagar area of the city.

The lockdowns imposed in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections during the past two years have already broken the backbone of the Indian economy, with millions losing employment and all essential commodities becoming dearer.

“I am finding it exceedingly difficult to make ends meet with prices of all commodities going up steeply. If I have to pay Rs 200 for a litre of mustard oil, how will I feed my children a nourishing meal,” said Ratan Das, a rickshaw puller in the city.

“I lost my job in Bangalore during the pandemic and had to return home last year. I am still unemployed and have taken a bank loan to run my family. I am desperately looking for jobs,” said Anand Singh.

“Neither has the state government done anything worthwhile to provide jobs to unemployed youths, nor has it taken measures to control the high rate of inflation. Politicians remember us only when they need our votes to win elections,” said Singh.