Assam: Sonari Police Busts 2 Smugglers, Seize Marijuana From Them

Sonari police on Sunday arrested two people on charges of smuggling narcotics and seized their vehicle, which was allegedly used for smuggling.

Officials informed that the two were smuggling in cannabis from Nagaland and were held in Assam's Sonari. They have been identified as Deepak Sonar and Moon Dey.

Police also took the motorcycle, which belonged to the two smugglers, into their custody.

They said that they had specific inputs about the two individuals carrying large quantities of illicit substances, acting on which the smugglers were caught.