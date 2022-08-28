Assam: Sonari Police Busts 2 Smugglers, Seize Marijuana From Them

Sonari police on Sunday arrested two people on charges of smuggling narcotics and seized their vehicle, which was allegedly used for smuggling.
Officials informed that the two were smuggling in cannabis from Nagaland and were held in Assam's Sonari. They have been identified as Deepak Sonar and Moon Dey.
Police also took the motorcycle, which belonged to the two smugglers, into their custody.
They said that they had specific inputs about the two individuals carrying large quantities of illicit substances, acting on which the smugglers were caught.
Meanwhile, Karimganj police also carried out anti-narcotics operation where a huge consignment of marijuana was seized, officials informed earlier today.
As much as 33 kilograms of cannabis was seized during the operation at Nilambazar village in Karimganj, police said.
They further informed that three people, including a woman were held on charges of smuggling and peddling the illicit substances.
Those held by the police were identified as Anema Devi, Bipin Kumar and Ramen Kumar.