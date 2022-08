The Assam Government has decided to provide Special Casual Leave to State Government employees to spend the time with their living parents/ parents-in-laws.

The employees will get the Special Casual Leave on 9, 10 and 11 February 2023 followed by a holiday on 12 February (Sunday).

The decision was taken during a Cabinet Meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (August 30).