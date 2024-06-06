Assam: Special Train Services Extended to Address Passenger Rush | Check Here

To accommodate the increased demand, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been decided to extend the services of two pairs of special trains: Train No. 06103/06104 (Nagercoil Jn – Dibrugarh – Nagercoil Jn) and Train No. 06105/06106 (Nagercoil Jn – Dibrugarh – Nagercoil Jn).
These trains will each make two additional trips in both directions, maintaining their existing days of service, timings, and stoppages.
Extended Train Services:
Train No. 06103 (Nagercoil Jn. – Dibrugarh) Special: Extended to run from June 7 to 21, 2024, every Friday.
Train No. 06104 (Dibrugarh – Nagercoil Jn.) Special: Extended to run from June 12 to 26, June 2024, every Wednesday.
Train No. 06105 (Nagercoil Jn. – Dibrugarh) Special: Extended to run from June 14 to 28, June 2024, every Friday.
Train No. 06106 (Dibrugarh – Nagercoil Jn.) Special: Extended to run from June 19 to July 3, 2024, every Wednesday.
These extensions are expected to benefit waitlisted passengers on these routes.
One-Way Summer Special Train:
Additionally, N.F. Railway will operate a one-way summer special train between Guwahati and Howrah on June 7, 2024.
Train No. 05680 (Guwahati - Howrah) Special: Will depart from Guwahati at 05:50 hours on June 7, 2024 (Friday) and arrive at Howrah at 03:00 hours on Saturday. This train will include 21 coaches and will pass through stations including Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, and Bardhaman.
Passengers are advised to check the IRCTC website and N.F. Railway's social media platforms for detailed information on stoppages and timings before planning their journey.