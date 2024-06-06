Assam: Special Train Services Extended to Address Passenger Rush | Check Here

To accommodate the increased demand, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been decided to extend the services of two pairs of special trains: Train No. 06103/06104 (Nagercoil Jn – Dibrugarh – Nagercoil Jn) and Train No. 06105/06106 (Nagercoil Jn – Dibrugarh – Nagercoil Jn).

These trains will each make two additional trips in both directions, maintaining their existing days of service, timings, and stoppages.