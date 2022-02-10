Assam: Speed Limit Set At Maximum 100 Km/Hour

Speed limited in Assam has been set at a maximum of 100km per hour, the state cabinet decided on Thursday.

With this, the non transport motor vehicles can ply at a speed of 100 km/ hour while on 4 lane roads. However, they have to reduce the speed to 70 km/ hour on other roads and further to 60km/hour while on roads within municipal limit.

The speed for transport vehicles (with 8 passengers) was restricted to 80 km/ hour while on 4 lane roads, 60km/hour on other roads and 50km/hour on municipal roads. Besides, speed limit was set for other passenger vehicles and goods carrying vehicles in the state too.

Further, the cabinet also decided that two wheelers would be allowed to travel at a 60 km/hour on 4 land roads. On other roads, two wheelers can run at 50km/hour.

It may be mentioned that that the new decision was taken in view of increased accident caused due to overspeeding in the state.