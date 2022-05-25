Assam: Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard In Golaghat

A leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at Panbari area in Bokakhat.

According to sources, the leopard was hit by the vehicle on national highway 37 while it was crossing the road.

The vehicle reportedly fled the scene soon after.

Meanwhile, forest officials reached the spot and transported carcass of the leopard for post-mortem.

Earlier this year, a leopard was killed by locals of Assam’s Golaghat after it attacked and injured four tea workers.

The incident happened at Bijulee Tea Estate in Kunjapur area of the district.

Soon after the attack, locals gathered around and bludgeoned the leopard to death.

Also Read: SpiceJet Faces Ransomware Attack, Passengers Stranded