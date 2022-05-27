Assam: SSB Jawan Commits Suicide By Shooting Self

A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his own service gun in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Thursday night.

According to sources, the jawan, identified as Ankit Kumar (29), hailed from Muzaffarpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was posted as part of 6th battalion SSB.

The incident took place at an SSB camp in Saprakata area yesterday night.

It was however not ascertained as to why the jawan took the extreme step.

Meanwhile, senior SSB officials reached the scene to assess the situation, however, they have refrained from speaking to the media.

Earlier this month, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his own service weapon at a camp in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The incident took place at 155 CRPF camp in Sarupathar area along Assam-Nagaland border.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Raj Singh (30). The reason for him taking the extreme step couldn’t be ascertained.

Also Read: Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala Gets 4 Years Jail In Disproportionate Assets Case