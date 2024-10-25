Assam State Govt Employees To Receive Salaries Early For Diwali

State government employees in Assam will be able to draw their salary early this month ahead of Diwali festivities after the government decided to make provisions for it.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed via social media that salaries of state government employees will be credited from October 28 onwards. “Lighting up your Diwali celebrations. To make Diwali special for our State Govt employees, we will credit their salaries from 28th of October, 2024 onwards. Shubh Deepawali,” he wrote on X.
An official order today from the Finance Department instructed treasury officers to pass the bills of employees, while relaxing the conditions of Rule 135 of the Assam Financial Rules.
Notably, the Assam Chief Minister today took part in a roadshow in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad and Sindri. He also accompanied Sudesh Mahto, the president of AJSU Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand to his nomination as the candidate from Silli. Sarma is the BJP’s Jharkhand elections co-incharge.
Last month, the Assam cabinet approved signing an understanding with all banks to ensure an insurance premium amount is deposited for the family members in case of accidental deaths, and permanent and partial disabilities.
Sarma, while addressing the press in Lakhimpur on September 4, said that this facility will ensure state government employees are covered in case of untimely demise or permanent and partial disability in case of an accident or disaster in the line of duty.
"Today the Assam cabinet took a major decision for the state government employees. Many state government employees are involved in accidents. They either die untimely or are left with permanent or partial disabilities. That is, accidental death which includes road accidents, fire outbreaks, floods and other causes. The government will sign a special understanding with all banks through which the victim's salary account will receive a credit from the banks as an insurance premium," the Chief Minister said.
Sarma stated that in case of accidental deaths, the victim's family will receive Rs 1 crore; in case of permanent disability also, the same amount will be credited. Additionally, in case of partial disability, they will receive an amount of Rs 80 lakh.
"According to the agreement, in case of a state government employee's death, the banks will present an amount of Rs 1 crore to the family. In case of permanent disability also, they will receive Rs 1 crore. And, in case of partial disability, they will get Rs 80 lakh. This is a big step and will bring respite to our employees in case of untimely deaths while carrying out official works," he added.
Moreover, death due to illnesses will also be covered under this policy with an additional amount from the banks. "In addition to this, in the case of death due to illnesses, the family will receive an additional amount of Rs 10 lakh from the bank through this agreement. This will be on top of all the benefits they receive from the government," the Chief Minister explained.
Further simplifying this, he said, life insurance coverage of additional Rs 10 lakh, accidental death and permanent disability coverage of Rs 1 crore and partial disability coverage of Rs 80 lakh. "God forbid if such a situation arises, then this measure will act as a security system for the families. These are all additional to every facility the state government presents its employees with," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.