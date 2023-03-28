Assam: Student Beaten Up in Name of Ragging, Case Registered

In yet another heinous incident, a student at Goalpara Sainik School was allegedly beaten up by his senior in the name of ragging on Monday.

A case was registered against the accused student after the incident came to light.

According to sources, several students got involved in the fight and were injured.

The parents of the victim student lodged a complaint at the DGP office alleging that a senior student of Mornai Sainik School thrashed their son. After the filing of the complaint, the DGP directed the Goalpara superintendent of police to take immediate action against the accused.

The officer-in-charge of Mornai police station has registered a case in under Section 325/341/34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Last year, in December, a senior student snatched a gold chain belonging to a junior student of the institute in the name of ragging.

In addition to that, the victim junior year student was reportedly stripped and tortured. The seniors also resorted to using foul language against him and thrashed the freshman.

Reports also claimed that the seniors asked the freshman student to cough up Rs 500. When he did not comply, the seniors harassed and thrashed him badly.

The victim student was identified as Bishal Kashyap Saloi. A case has been registered by him at the Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati in connection with the ragging incident.

The victim named the hostel monitor Devajit Bodo and two others in the police complaint. Officials informed that the complaint mentioned that the seniors also damaged the victim’s two-wheeler.