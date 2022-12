In a tragic incident, a student hailing from Assam lost her life in a road accident in Bengaluru.

The deceased student has been identified as Poonam Das, a resident of Rangia in Kamrup rural district.

According to reports, Poonam died on the spot after she was hit by a speeding vehicle on Thursday.

She was pursuing her B. Tech at the Sri Krishna Institute of Technology (SKIT) in Bengaluru.

Poonam’s body will arrive at her native place in Rangia by flight this evening.