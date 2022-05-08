Assam: Student’s Body Recovered from River Bank

The body of a youth has been recovered from the bank of Beki River at Jania in Barpeta district of Assam on Sunday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Himjyoti Das. He was a resident of Patbausi village of Barpeta.

According to reports, Das was missing since Friday evening. His body was seen floating in the river by few locals.

The boy was a sixth semester student of the MC College.

Police have been informed about the incident and investigation is underway.

However, the reason for the death of the boy has not come to light as of now.

In a similar incident last month, a body of a woman was recovered from a pond in Rupahihat in Nagaon district.

