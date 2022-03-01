Assam Students still Stranded in War-Hit Ukraine

Around 160 students from different parts of Assam are still stranded in war-hit Ukraine, waiting to return home.

59 among these students are residents of Guwahati.

Among these students, one hail each from Bajali, Biswanath, Charaideo, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup (Rural) and Kokrajhar.

Meanwhile two students are from Baksa, seven from Barpeta, four from Bongaigaon, five from Cachar, nine from Darrang, five from Dhubri, six from Dibrugarh, three from Golaghat, two from Hailakandi, three from Jorhat, two from Karimganj, three from Lakhimpur, three from Morigaon, nine from Nagaon, nine from Nalbari, two from Sivasagar, two from Sonitpur, four from Tinsukia and seven from Udalguri .

Meanwhile, 15 students from the state have reportedly been evacuated so far from the war-torn country.

On the other hand, 13 Assamese students have arrived from Ukraine at the Delhi Airport safely on Tuesday.

The students have been received by officials of the Assam Bhawan where they will stay till their travel to the state on Wednesday.

The students who have arrived at the Assam Bhawan today have been identified as Manzoor Alam of Bongaigaon, Manisha Wahid of Rangia, Hirok Deka, Anamika Baishya, Anmol Shekhar Das, Manisha Baishya, Pratiksha Gogoi, Udangshri Basumatary and Samadrita Hazarika of Guwahati, Karina Bora and Farmi Nashrin Sultana of Sivasagar, Bastobika Das and Alivia Rajmedhi of Jorhat.

The students have expressed their happiness on reaching the Assam Bhawan.

One of the students, Alivia Rajmedhi of Jorhat said, “We are very happy that we have been able to return to return to India. We thank the Centre, the state government and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine for helping us to return.”

Speaking about the situation in Ukraine, another student Udangshri Basumatary of Guwahati said, “Many other students are still stranded in the country. Another group has already begun their journey”.

“We were in a bad situation all this while. So we are really thankful that we have been rescued,” she added.