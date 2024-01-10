Assam: Sub Inspector Apprehended on Bribery Charges In Chirang

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption apprehended a Sub Inspector on bribery charges in Assam’s Chirang district.
The arrested police personnel has been identified as Chintu Das, a Sub-Inspector (UB) at Dhaligaon Town Outpost under Kajalgaon Police Station.
A complaint alleged that Chintu Das demanded Rs. 1,50,000 as a bribe for releasing the complainant's vehicles. Unwilling to succumb to corruption, the complainant sought legal intervention from the Directorate.
Taking prompt action, a vigilant team from the Directorate laid a trap on Tuesday (January 9) at Dhaligaon Town Outpost, resulting in the immediate capture of Chintu Das after he accepted Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe.
The tainted money was recovered, seized, and the incident witnessed by unbiased observers.
A case has been registered at ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). The accused Sub Inspector is now in custody, with legal follow-up actions underway.