Assam: Sukhoi-30 Jet Feared Crashed in Karbi Anglong Hills

A Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft is feared to have crashed in a remote hilly stretch of Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening, triggering panic among local residents.

The jet, reportedly flying out of Jorhat, is suspected to have gone down near Nilip Block under Chokihola. The incident is believed to have taken place around 7 PM.

According to villagers living in the surrounding areas, a powerful explosion-like sound was heard from a high hill shortly after dusk. The noise was described as extremely loud and echoed across the hills, alarming residents. Many stepped out of their homes after hearing the blast, fearing that an aircraft might have crashed.

Some locals also claimed they saw smoke rising from the direction of the hills soon after the sound was heard. However, due to the difficult terrain and the remoteness of the suspected crash site, no one was able to immediately reach the exact location.

Sources indicated that the aircraft involved was a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet that had taken off from Jorhat earlier in the evening. However, there has been no official confirmation from defence authorities so far.

The suspected crash site is located far from human settlements, which may pose challenges for immediate access. Security forces and concerned authorities are expected to begin search and rescue operations to verify the situation and determine what exactly happened.

As of now, there is no official information regarding the pilots or the condition of the aircraft. Authorities are yet to release a formal statement.

Sukhoi Su‑30MKI aircraft has reportedly gone missing from radar contact, according to preliminary information.

An Indian Air Force team has been dispatched to ascertain the facts and locate the aircraft. PRO Guwahati, Mahendra Rawat, confirmed that efforts are underway to gather more details regarding the incident.

Further details are awaited as verification and rescue efforts begin.