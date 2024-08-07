Assam: Summer Time with TRENDS Drawing Competition To Begin on Aug 15

Asomiya Pratidin, Pratidin Time, and TRENDS are thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural ‘Inter-State All-School Summer Time with TRENDS Drawing Competition’.
Set to commence on August 15, the competition is designed to identify and promote the most promising young artists within the state. The competition will take place in five exciting rounds: Open Round, Selection Round, Quarter Final, Semi Final, and Grand Final.
The competition will be divided into two distinct groups to ensure fair participation and recognition:
- Budding Star Group: For students in Classes 1 to 4
- Brightest Star Group: For students in Classes 5 to 10
Participants will first compete in intra-school contests, which will act as preliminary rounds leading up to the broader inter-school competition. These preliminary rounds will help identify the most talented young artists who will then advance to the later stages of the competition.
The prizes for the competition are as follows:
- First Prize: Rs 20,000
- Second Prize: Rs 10,000
- Third Prize: Rs 5,000
We invite schools, teachers, and parents to support and encourage participation in this event.