Assam: Suspected ULFA-I Communicator Injured in Police Encounter

In a recent police encounter in Assam’s Tinsukia, the authorities allegedly opened fire on a suspected communicator of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
According to sources, the incident occurred during a search operation to locate hidden explosives in the region.
The youth, identified as Juman Bora from Jorhat, was shot in the left leg while attempting to evade the police during the operation.
An explosive weighing 8 kg was discovered in Mamorani , Tinsukia.
Currently, Juman Bora is receiving treatment at a non-military hospital in Tinsukia. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.
Earlier on July 23, the proscribed armed insurgent group publically threatened Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, demanding that he should either stop staging bogus encounters against locals or leave the state.
This came hours after the troops of the Indian Army and Assam Police apprehended a woman in Dibrugarh for her alleged suspicious links with the outlawed faction.
In a press statement, self-styled captain Rumel Axom (undersigned), ULFA-I (Media Department) said, “We have learned that Dibrugarh police nabbed a woman from Tinsukia's Laipuli along with Rs 3 lakh on Sunday, suspecting her of extorting money in the name of ULFA-I. We want to make it clear that the woman has no ties to ULFA-I, so please stop harassing local residents in the name of ULFA-I.”