Assam CM, Sonowal Pay Homage To Martyrs On Swahid Divas

December 10 a significant day in the history of Assam as it marks the day when the people of the state pay their tributes and homages to the brave and courageous souls, who gave up their lives in Assam Movement.

Swahid Diwas (Martyrs' Day) is observed on December 10 as a tribute to the sacrifices of the 855 martyrs of the of six-year-old Assam Agitation coinciding with the death anniversary of its first martyr, Khargeswar Talukdar.

The Assam Movement (or Assam Agitation) (1979-1985) was a popular movement against illegal immigrants in Assam.

The movement, led by All Assam Students Union (AASU) and the 'All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad' (AAGSP), developed a program of protests and demonstration to compel the Indian government to identify and expel illegal, (mostly Bangladeshi), immigrants and protect and provide constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to the indigenous Assamese people.

The Nellie massacre and Khoirabari massacre were some cases of extreme violence.