Assam Swelters: Will the Rains Arrive Before the Heat Breaks Us?

Will relief come soon, or will Assam continue to simmer under relentless heat? That’s the question on everyone’s mind as the state battles sweltering temperatures and oppressive humidity this week. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of more hot days ahead, it also hints at the possibility of a weather turnaround—with rainfall expected to gradually increase over the next few days.

Advertisment

As of now, much of Assam is reeling under what could be described as pre-monsoon fatigue—a punishing combination of clear skies, strong sunlight and stifling moisture in the air. Maximum temperatures have surged beyond 35°C at many locations, making daily life increasingly uncomfortable for both city dwellers and those working outdoors.

Is This the Peak of the Heat Spell?

On July 23, Guwahati touched 36.7°C, and Tezpur wasn’t far behind, logging a blistering 37.1°C today. Jorhat (36.9°C), North Lakhimpur (36.8°C), Dibrugarh (36.0°C), and Silchar (36.2°C) also reported soaring highs—figures that are 3°C to 4°C above normal for this time of year. Minimum temperatures have also remained high, further amplifying discomfort during the night.

With no significant drop in temperatures expected in the next 24 hours, the immediate forecast suggests the heat and humidity will persist, at least for now.

What Does It Mean for You?

The heat may still be within tolerable limits for the general population, but health experts warn that vulnerable groups—elderly people, young children, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing conditions—could be at risk of heat-related illnesses, especially if exposed for long periods.

Possible Symptoms to Watch Out For:

Fatigue

Dizziness or fainting

Dehydration

Heat cramps or heat exhaustion

Precaution Is the Best Protection

Authorities are urging people to stay cautious over the next couple of days:

Stick to light, cotton clothing

Stay hydrated , even if you don’t feel thirsty

Use umbrellas or hats during peak heat hours

Avoid leaving pets or children in parked vehicles

Farmers and outdoor workers should consider limiting work during midday

Public events and rallies may need closer monitoring for safety

But Could the Skies Be Changing?

While the heat holds strong, some shifts in upper-air systems may be laying the groundwork for a change in the weather. IMD’s latest observations suggest:

A cyclonic circulation is currently active over northeast Assam

The monsoon trough —a key weather driver—continues to stretch across central and eastern India

Other earlier circulations across Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have started weakening

All of this, say meteorologists, could tilt conditions in favour of rainfall soon—if not widespread showers, then at least localized thunderstorms and moderate rain in parts of Assam.

What the Coming Days Might Bring

According to the extended forecast:

Day 1 (Today):

Moderate rain is likely at many places across Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram

Heavy rain and thunderstorms may occur at isolated spots

Day 2 (July 25):

Similar pattern, with the addition of Arunachal Pradesh getting more widespread rain

Day 3 to Day 5 (July 26–28):

The intensity of rain could increase gradually , with Assam and Tripura expecting moderate to heavy rain by Day 3

Thunderstorms with lightning may become more frequent

By Day 5, very heavy rain is likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, and heavy rain may return to Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram

A Wait-and-Watch Situation

For now, the weather seems to be at a crossroads—hovering between extreme heat and an impending shift toward a wetter, stormier phase. Whether this transition brings lasting relief or just fleeting showers remains to be seen.

But one thing is clear: Assam’s skies are restless. And in the days ahead, they may finally break.

Stay updated. Stay safe.

Also Read: Northeast Cries for Rain as Monsoon Drenches the Rest of India