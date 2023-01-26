Assam

R-Day: Assam Tableau Showcases Lachit Borphukan, Kamakhya Temple

Lachit Borphukan, revered Kamakhya Temple and other cultural heritage of Assam were featured on the state’s tableau in Delhi on Thursday.
During the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, revered Kamakhya Temple and other cultural heritage of Assam were featured on the state’s tableau in Delhi on Thursday.

Last year, Assam celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. The state government made efforts to make the story of Lachit Borphukan known to every youth in the state as well as across India.

Earlier in 2020, the tableau from Assam which showcased the rich weaving and handicrafts industry along with dance, music, life and the people of the state, had won the prize for the best tableau at the Republic Day parade.

The tableau was expertly crafted and showcased the culture, traditions and heritage of Assam beautifully on the national stage.

Snaps from Assam Tableau

