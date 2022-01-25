Assam: Tamulpur to be the 35th District of the State

The Assam government sanctioned Tamulpur as the new district of the state in a bid to increase the administrative expediency. A notification issued from the Governor stated that the governor is pleased to sanction the formation of a new Administrative district known as ‘Tamulpur’.

According to the notification, the new district will comprise the whole area of the existing Tamulpur Civil Sub-Division of the district of Baksa with its headquarters at Tamulpur.

Tamulpur will be the fifth district of BTR and would be the 35th district of Assam. The existing four districts of the BTR are Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri and Baksa.

The newly created district will consist of Darangajuli, Goibari, Nagrijuli, and Suklai Serfang constituencies of the BTC. The decision to declare Tamulpur as a district was proposed in 2020, when CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was addressing an election rally at Ghagrachak, Goibari. CM Sarma said that a medical college will be established at Tamulpur and a new bridge over the Pagladia will be constructed. There will be a government college at Tamulpur with Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. He also proposed to construct a stadium.



CEM of BTR Pramod Boro took Twitter to announce the development. "Extremely glad to share that Hon'ble Governor of Assam, Shri @jagdishmukhi ji has sanctioned the formation of new Administrative district 'Tamulpur'. This will be the 5th district of BTR," he tweeted.



Earlier, Boro held a meeting along with MLA Jolen Daimary, EM Dharma Narayan Das, MCLAs Hemanta Kr Rabha, Bijit Gwra Narzary and other dignitaries to discuss about the proposed Tamulpur district. He further said that Tamulpur will be declared a new district on Republic Day.





