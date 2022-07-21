Assam: Tea Worker Injured in Factory in Dibrugarh Battles with Life at GMCH

A woman was seriously injured while working at Lepetkatta tea factory in Dibrugarh when her hair got stuck in the CTC machine.

The worker has been identified as Moina Nayak (24), who accidentally entered into the dryer machine of the tea garden and sustained serious injuries.

The incident has sparked tension among the workers of the tea factory.

The woman was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment but doctors referred her to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

ATTSA, Dibrugarh district secretary, Lakhindra Kurmi said, “Due to the negligence of the garden management, the incident happened. The woman injured herself by entering into CTC machine. The garden management is responsible for the incident because how the management has given her the permission to work at dryer machine.”

“We demand a high level inquiry into the incident. The garden management advocate on safety first, but there is no safety in the tea factory. The labour department has failed miserably to check the safety measures. We hold the manager responsible for the incident,” he added.

Kurmi further said, “The garden management has violated all the safety norms and engaged a woman to work in dryer machine. There is no protection for the workers in the tea factory but the labour department after knowing all this thing remains a mute spectator.”

“We demand full compensation of the injured worker and permanent job should be given to her in the tea garden,” Kurmi added.

Superintendent of GMCH Dr. Abhijeet Sarma said that they are trying their best for Moina Nayak. She has been hurt in eyes, ear and nose for which she will have to undergo plastic surgery. “The Plastic surgery will be conducted after one month and the entire treatment process will take more than one and a half month as she sustained severe injuries,” Dr. Sarma said.