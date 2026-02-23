Assam: Tea workers protest Over Land Pattas In Diffloo Tea Estate

Tension gripped Diffloo Tea Estate in Assam's Bokakhat on Monday morning as hundreds of tea workers staged a protest demanding the allotment of land pattas, accusing the garden management of obstructing the government’s land survey process.

According to sources, the demonstration was spearheaded by the primary unit of the All Assam Tea Tribe Student Association (AATSA) at Diffloo Tea Estate, with active support from the Assam Tea Tribe Women’s Association (ATTWA) and the garden’s labour community. Protesters raised slogans and demanded immediate intervention to ensure that workers are not deprived of their promised land rights.

The agitation comes in the wake of the Assam government’s assurance to provide land pattas to eligible tea garden workers across the state. Following this announcement, surveys to identify and demarcate land within tea estates had commenced in several areas.

However, workers at Diffloo Tea Estate allege that the management, operating under APTPL, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, has been creating hurdles in the ongoing land survey. According to the protesters, such obstruction could jeopardise their long-standing demand for secure land ownership.

As per the sources, Leaders of AATSA stated that tea workers have been living and working on the land for generations without ownership rights. They asserted that the state government’s initiative offered a historic opportunity for socio-economic upliftment, but any attempt to delay or block the survey process would be strongly resisted.

Members of ATTWA also voiced concerns, stating that land pattas would provide security and dignity to thousands of families who have historically remained marginalised despite contributing significantly to Assam’s tea industry. The protesters warned that if the survey process is not allowed to proceed smoothly and transparently, they would intensify their agitation in the coming days.