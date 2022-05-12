Teacher Held For Sexually Harassing Minor Student In Assam

A school teacher in Assam’s Morigaon district has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing a minor student.

According to sources, the teacher, identified as Bhaben Nath, allegedly sexually harassed a student of 8th standard on many occasions.

Family members and locals of the victim girl have alleged that Nath had been committing the crime for the past one year, sources said.

Nath was arrested on Thursday afternoon based on the complaint by family members.

Police said that Nath is currently being interrogated and further legal proceedings will be initiated soon.

In April last month, the principal of Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College in Assam’s Nagaon was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing two female teachers of the college.

Dr. Surajit Bhagawati, the principal, was taken into custody by Assam police from the residence of his sister where he had been in hiding.

Two female teachers of the college had reportedly filed separate complaints with the police against the principal for humiliating and sexually harassing them.

