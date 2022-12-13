Assam: Teachers Directed to Extend Services From Class VI to XII

The Department of School Education in Assam has directed all post-graduate teachers to extend their services from Class VI to XII in all secondary schools of the state.

This order comes after the number of teachers has increased in secondary schools. The standard of the courses and the syllabus are also upgraded to national and global standard for the competitive readiness of the students.

In this regard, the head of the institutions of the respective secondary schools shall allocate classes to all teachers in the school and particularly the post-graduate teachers.

A notice from the Secretary, Department of School Education read, “ln the interest of the students and in consideration of the recommendation of the National Education Policy, 2020, most of the secondary level schools are being upgraded to 4 class H.S. Schools or as per the Siksha Khetra guidelines; the Lower Primary, upper primary, high school, High School and Higher Secondary Schools are being merged or amalgamated with the High Schools or Higher Secondary Schools. Most of the schools are now having Class l to Class XII in the same campus or there are schools from Class VI to Class XII in the same campus to facilitate smooth transition from class to cIass in the entire school education system.”

“Henceforth, in supersession of all earlier orders, the Post Graduate Teachers shall extend their teaching services from Class Vl to Class Xll in all the Secondary Schools of the State,” the notice further read.