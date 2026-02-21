Assam: Tension Erupts Goalpara As Locals Fume Over Illegal Soil Mining

Dhumerghat under Lakhipur in AssamGoalpara district has witnessed allegations of large-scale illegal soil excavation, with reports emerging on Saturday that a tense situation arose after excavators were deployed to dig soil along the banks of the Jinjiram River.

According to residents, a group allegedly involved in corrupt practices has been digging up soil from the banks of the Jinjiram River and transporting it to various locations for commercial sale. The excavation, reportedly being carried out without proper authorisation, has turned into what villagers describe as a full-fledged illegal trade operating in broad daylight.

As per the Sources, the group manages operations through the Khandban section in Gaurnagar, allegedly using it as a base to facilitate the transport and distribution of the excavated soil. Tractors loaded with soil are seen moving continuously along the main road, creating clouds of dust and causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

According to Sources, the unregulated movement of heavy vehicles has led to traffic congestion and deteriorating road conditions. “The dust has become unbearable. It is affecting pedestrians, shopkeepers, and especially schoolchildren,” a resident alleged.

The situation has sparked particular concern among parents, as hundreds of students travel along the same route daily to attend school. With soil-laden tractors speeding through the area, parents fear that a serious accident could occur at any time. “Our children are forced to walk or cycle through dust-filled roads with heavy tractors passing dangerously close. We are constantly worried,” said residents,

Environmental concerns are also mounting, as continuous excavation along the riverbank may weaken the natural embankment and increase the risk of erosion, especially during the monsoon season. Locals fear that unchecked soil mining could have long-term ecological consequences for the region.

Despite the alleged illegal activities being carried out openly, residents claim that authorities have yet to take decisive action. They have urged the district administration and concerned departments to immediately investigate the matter, halt the excavation, and ensure strict enforcement of environmental and mining regulations.