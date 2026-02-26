Assam: Tension In Duliajan After Mysterious Death of Class 7 Student

A tense situation gripped the premises of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Tingrai Duliajan, in Assam's Dibrugarh district, following the tragic and mysterious death of a Class VII student, triggering protests by family members and residents who have demanded a thorough and transparent investigation.

The deceased student has been identified as Lucky Das, son of Shibu Das, a resident of Joypur Manipur Basti in Dibrugarh district. Lucky was staying in the school hostel and pursuing his studies at the institution.

According to Sources, the incident came to light on Friday evening when the student was reportedly found in a critical condition inside the hostel toilet. School authorities later informed the family that the boy had allegedly attempted suicide by hanging.

He was first taken to Oil India Hospital in Duliajan for treatment. Considering his critical condition, the family shifted him to a private hospital in Dibrugarh for advanced medical care. Despite efforts by doctors, the student succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, leaving his family devastated and the local community in shock.

Protest Escalates at School Premises

According to sources, suspicions began to mount among family members and locals, who questioned the sequence of events leading to the incident. On Wednesday night, protestors brought the student’s body to the school campus and staged a strong demonstration in front of the hostel building where he had been staying.

The protest continued late into the night, with emotional scenes unfolding as demonstrators demanded accountability and a thorough probe. Protesters alleged that the incident was not a simple case of suicide and raised concerns about possible foul play. They also claimed that there were attempts to prevent the body from being brought to the school premises.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the site to prevent escalation. Senior officials from Dibrugarh district, along with teams from Duliajan, Tingrai, Bhadei Pachanali, and Naosaliya police stations, remained present to monitor the situation.

Despite the heavy security presence, tensions reportedly persisted, with protestors vowing to continue their agitation until a proper investigation is initiated and the truth is established.