Assam: Terrified Of Tusker, 3 Minors Spend Night Atop Tree

Three minor boys from Assam, who went missing, were reportedly rescued from atop a tree in a dense forest located in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

According to sources, a wild elephant forced the three minors to spend the whole night atop a tree in the forest adjacent to Jonai.

The trio had gone into the forest to find their domesticated ox when they were confronted by a wild elephant. Terrified of the tusker’s presence, the trio ran and found shelter up a tree, sources informed.

The boys had to spend the night atop the tree as the elephant was just below them, sources added.

Recently, a man was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Assam’s Goalpara district.

Sources said the herd of wild elephants had strayed into the area in search of food and subsequently they became agitated after locals panicked and made a run for it.

During the ordeal, a man, identified as Nizamuddin, was killed.