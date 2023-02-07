Assam: Thousands of Aadhar Cards Recovered from River in Doboka

In an untoward discovery, a large number of aadhar cards amounting to thousands were recovered from a river in Assam’s Hojai district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Jamuna river near Doboka town.

According to information, the aadhar cards which were stuffed in a sack was initially spotted by locals, who immediately informed authorities.

It is suspected that the sack was dumped by officials of the Department of Post, locals alleged.

Local police later reached the scene and recovered the said sack of aadhar card.

Further investigation is on.