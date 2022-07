In a tragic turn of events, a youth was allegedly murdered by his own friends in Assam’s Golaghat district on Thursday night.

According to sources, the deceased youth, identified as Kartik Gaur, was murdered by three of his friends on suspicion of mobile theft.

The incident was reported from Murfuloni tea estate in Numaligarh.

Meanwhile, local police arrested the trio after receiving information of the crime.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Deep, Debarun Bhuyan and Rohit Tautit.