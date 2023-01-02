Assam: Three Drug Peddlers Held During Separate Ops; Heroin Seized

Assam police on Sunday night seized a large amount of illicit drugs and apprehended three peddlers during separate operations.

In Nagaon, one peddler with heroin worth lakhs was arrested from Bhokotgaon area.

The accused peddler has been identified as Sadiq Ali.

Sources said the heroin was packed in four soap boxes which he hid at his residence.

In another incident, Mukalmua police apprehended two drug peddlers during an operation carried out based on specific information.

According to information, the police seized 26 containers filled with drugs, a motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possession.

The duo has been identified as Ahmed Ali and Nayan Hazarika.

Police said that the arrested duo was involved in peddling drugs in the region.