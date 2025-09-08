Assam: Three Former BJP-AGP MLAs to Join Congress Today

Ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly polls, three former MLAs — Binanda Saikia, Dr Mansing Rongpi, and Satyabrat Kalita — will join the Congress today at 4:30 PM in Delhi, according to sources.

Binanda Saikia Quits BJP

Former Sipajhar MLA Binanda Saikia, once a close aide of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stepped down from the BJP on September 3. Speaking to reporters following his resignation, he said that despite remaining in the party for four years and attending regular meetings with the Chief Minister and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, he “gained nothing.”

He accused the BJP of failing to uphold its nationalist claims, saying it had “damaged Assam’s social harmony.” Saikia further alleged corruption under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme and claimed the party had compromised its original stand against bribery. He also criticised BJP for fuelling communal tensions through incidents involving pork and beef, stating, “I cannot remain in such a party.”

Satyabrat Kalita Leaves AGP

On September 3, senior AGP leader and former General Secretary Satyabrat Kalita resigned from the party. A ticket aspirant from Kamalpur, Kalita said the AGP had turned into a “branch of the BJP” and warned it would cost the party dearly in the future.

He criticised AGP president Atul Bora for failing to defend the Assam Accord of 1985, pointing to the Centre’s decision to extend the cut-off date for entry under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to December 31, 2024.

“We cannot claim to be a regional party when the Assam Accord has been ignored,” Kalita said, also attacking the lack of internal democracy within AGP. He confirmed that he would contest from Kamalpur in 2026, a seat held by the BJP in the last polls.

Dr Mansing Rongpi Ends Ties with BJP

In West Karbi Anglong, four-time MLA Dr Mansing Rongpi resigned from the BJP on September 6. Submitting his resignation letter through the district party office, he expressed disappointment with the party’s direction.

“The old BJP no longer exists. It has been taken over by new entrants, and there is no respect for long-time members like us,” Rongpi said, highlighting dissatisfaction among senior leaders in the party’s regional unit.