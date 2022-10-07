Assam: Three Killed After Speeding Car Hits Parked Truck

In a tragic incident, three persons were killed after their vehicle crashed into a parked truck on the road side on NH-37 in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district on Thursday night.

The incident was reported from Nazirakhat area near Sonapur, roughly 25kms from Guwahati city.

According to the police, an Assam-based speeding car was going towards Guwahati when it hit a parked truck on the NH-37, which killed three persons, including the driver of the car, on the spot.

Following the incident, local police reached the scene and sent the bodies for post mortem.

Earlier, as many as three members of a family including a child were killed after a four-wheeler and a truck collided at NH 15 near the Sootea Gereki area in Biswanath district on the night of September 2.