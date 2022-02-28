Assam: Three Youths Arrested For Trying To Join ULFA-I

Three youths from Assam’s Tinsukia have been arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to join the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

As per sources, the trio was arrested from Brahmajan area of the district while they were en route Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh.

They have been identified as Kishor Moran, Rahul Moran and Bikash Bora.

Meanwhile, all three of them were sent to Bordumsa police station for questioning.

Earlier this month, two girls from Guwahati were suspected to have joined the militant outfit.

The girls reportedly went missing after they informed their family of their visit to a friend in Dibrugarh.

However, ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah clarified that only one girl joined the outfit.

He also said that ULFA-I does not recruit members through social media after being accused of doing so.

In November 2021, two national-level kickboxers and three other girls from Assam allegedly joined the banned military outfit.