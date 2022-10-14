Assam: Three Youths Held For Attempting To Join ULFA-I

Security forces apprehended three youths in Assam’s Tinsukia district for attempting to join the banned outfit the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

According to reports, the trio was nabbed by troopers of Assam Rifles from a bus at Jagun.

The trio was reportedly travelling to Jagun from Sivasagar with an aim to join the banned militant outfit.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Swadeshi, Bijay Bowri and Gunadhar Rajawar.

Later, they were handed over to the Lekapani police station for further legal proceedings.