Assam: Tiger Poisoned In Kaziranga, Probe On

A carcass of an adult tiger was recovered in Assam’s Kaziranga on Tuesday morning.

Forest officials said preliminary investigation suggests that the tiger died of poisoning.

"Vomit stains were found near the carcass which indicates that the tiger was poisoned," an official said.

Notably, a carcass of a cow was also recovered in the vicinity.

It is said that the cow was first poisoned by some miscreants and then used it as a bait to poison the tiger.

The carcass has now been sent for post mortem. Further investigation on the matter has been initiated.