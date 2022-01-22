Assam: Timber Laden Pickup Truck Caught For Smuggling By Krishnai Forest Dept

In an operation against timber smuggling by the Krishnai Forest Department, one pickup truck carrying timber was seized by forest department officials on Friday.
The truck, loaded to the top with timber, was reportedly coming in from Meghalaya and was headed towards Goalpara. The vehicle was caught after a chase on the Krishnai-Harimura PWD road, an official said.
The vehicle, identified as a Tata DI pickup truck and having registration numbers AS 25 AC 0466, was held for transporting timber illegally based on information received by the department. The operation was led by Krishnai Central Regional Forest Officer Shivani Pegu last night.
The miscreants involved in the chase though, reportedly fled the scene after stopping and abandoning the timber laden pickup truck midway which the officials managed to recovered, informed Pegu.