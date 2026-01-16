Assam to be Part of World Economic Forum for 1st Time, CM to Represent State

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Assam will, for the first time, take part in the World Economic Forum (WEF) and he will represent the state before entrepreneurs from across the world. The forum is set to be held from January 19 to 23 in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue”.

Notably, WEF is an independent international organisation that brings together leaders from business, government, academia and civil society to discuss and address major global challenges. Through public–private collaboration, the WEF works to promote solutions aimed at improving the overall “state of the world.”

Additionally, the chief minister also spoke on the dates of commencement of various welfare schemes in a lengthy social media address.

He said that the government’s Mukhya Mantrir Eti Koli Duti Paat (One Leaf, Two Leaves) scheme to offer a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to both permanent and temporary tea garden workers will be launched on January 25. The scheme will be officially inaugurated from Doomdoma, and the benefits will be distributed across all tea gardens of Assam.

Further, Sarma said that 75,000 youths will receive Rs 2 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA), the government’s flagship scheme aimed at promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship among educated and unemployed youth. “In the first instalment, Rs 1 lakh will be given out, and the official launch will be held on February 6, while distribution of benefits will end on February 15,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Jibon Anuprerana scheme, an initiative to provide one-time financial assistance to full-time PhD research scholars enrolled in state and central universities, will be launched from February 11, Sarma further said, adding that on February 20, women beneficiaries will receive financial aid of Rs 8,000 under the Orunodoi scheme.

In his address, Sarma also mentioned that the ongoing cheque distribution to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita scheme in 85 constituencies will come to an end on February 5.