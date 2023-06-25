Assam To Get Its First Underwater Tunnel Between Gohpur and Numaligarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Assam’s first underwater tunnel is to be constructed between Numaligarh and Gohpur at a cost of Rs 6,000 crores.
He added that the tenders in this regard will open next month. This will be northeast India’s first-ever rail-road tunnel under the Brahmaputra river.
While addressing a public gathering, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I had a wish, although many bridges are built above the rivers, but is it possible to build a tunnel below the river water. If we Google we can witness Atal tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir. I have a dream to be able to construct a tunnel under the Brahmaputra river which will accommodate rail as well as motor.”
After discussion with the Centre and with an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore it was decided to construct a rail-road underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh.
The Assam chief minister stated that the first tender will open on July 4, 2023. He also added that for the preparation of the DIPR for land selection and if everything goes as per plan, the construction of this project will start during his tenure.
It is to be mentioned that PM Modi has already approved the project to bring the north and south of Brahmaputra closer.