Assam to Hold By-Elections for 5 Constituencies in September

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam held a press conference at Janata Bhawan today, announcing that by-elections for five constituencies in Assam are anticipated to take place in September. The constituencies include Samaguri, Sidli, Dholai, Bongaigaon, and Behali.
The elections will follow the old assembly constituencies. A draft voter list for these constituencies will be released on July 30, with a window for objections from July 30 to August 10. The final voter list is scheduled to be published on August 20.
Political parties will receive the draft electoral rolls tomorrow and must submit their views by July 27. Claims and objections cannot be made online and must be submitted through forms at the office of the District Commissioner via the Booth Level Officer (BLO).