Assam to Host PM Modi for Two-Day Visit, Multiple Key Events Scheduled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on December 20 for a two-day tour, during which he will participate in multiple key events across the state. This was announced by Minister Pijush Hazarika during a meeting at the BJP office in Palashbari.

As part of his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed terminal at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The ceremony in Guwahati will also include the unveiling of a statue of the popular leader Gopinath Bordoloi, followed by an address to a gathering of nearly 70,000 people.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a padyatra in front of the BJP state office in Guwahati, before spending the night in the city. On the morning of December 21, he is scheduled to interact with students by boating on the Brahmaputra and visit the newly constructed Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Boragaon.

Following these events in Guwahati, PM Modi will proceed to Namrup to lay the foundation stone of a new fertilizer plant at the Namrup urea factory.

The project, costing ₹10,000 crore, will expand the factory’s production capacity from 2.5 lakh metric tons to 4.5 lakh metric tons of urea, according to Minister Hazarika.

